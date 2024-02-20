Connect with us

Lenovo Legion Go price drop unleashes unbeatable deal

The Lenovo Legion Go is rarely on sale, so now’s the perfect opportunity to grab it for a better price.

A portable gaming console against a purple background with a loading screen featuring a circular logo at sunset reflected in water.

Attention, gamers: Your quest for the ultimate deal ends here! The Lenovo Legion Go, the pinnacle of handheld gaming consoles, is now within your grasp. And better yet, at a discount!

Experience the fusion of elite performance and ergonomic design that catapults your gaming to new heights. Don’t just play the game—dominate it with the Legion Go, your new secret weapon in the gaming arena.

Typically priced at $649, Lenovo, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are giving gamers the chance to score the newly launched handheld gaming console at a $50 discount.

$50 OFF
Lenovo Legion Go
$649.99

The Lenovo Legion Go rarely goes on sale, so it's the perfect time to grab this portable gaming console for $50 off right now.

What We Like:
  • With unsurpassed performance scores, the Lenovo Legion Go is your secret weapon to winning the productivity game.
  • User interface is a breeze to maneuver, turning daunting tasks into a virtual walk in the park.
  • Long-term value and undeniable reliability.
Best Buy Lenovo
What’s under the hood?

The Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, offering up to 5.10 GHz speeds for smooth and responsive gameplay.

It’s equipped with 16 GB DDR5 memory and a 512 GB SSD, ensuring quick load times and seamless multitasking.

The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics bring games to life on the 8.8″ QHD touchscreen display, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a brightness of 500 nits.

Lenovo legion go detached controllers
Source: KnowTechie

Running on Windows 11 Home 64, the Legion Go offers a familiar and intuitive interface. The console also comes with Controller L & R for precise control in every game.

To keep you connected, there’s Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 AX and Bluetooth 5.1 or above. Plus, the one-year Legion Ultimate Support warranty ensures peace of mind.

Bonus time

As an added bonus, the Legion Go comes with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, giving you access to hundreds of high-quality games.

Seize this unmatched value now and transform your gaming reality with the Lenovo Legion Go. This is more than a deal—it’s your ticket to handheld gaming supremacy. Act fast, the game waits for no one

