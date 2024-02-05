Samsung confirms Circle to Search may come to more Android devices

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series a few weeks ago. The new Samsung headsets came with new features, including Circle to Search – a feature developed in collaboration with Google.

It remained exclusive to the latest Galaxy handsets for a few weeks until Google rolled it out for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners.

Circle to Search is an innovative new feature that enables users to activate a Google search with nothing more than a gesture.

While the feature remained exclusive to the latest Pixel and Galaxy handsets, it was speculated the Circle to Search may come to more Android devices. Samsung has confirmed that speculation was indeed true in the latest press release.

Samsung says Circle to Search not currently in active development for other brands

Although we finally have the confirmation, it’s no surprise to us as most Google features eventually seep into other Android devices.

However, we were wondering when that would happen, and it seems we may have to wait a while. The press release confirms the feature will remain exclusive for most of 2024.

In the press release, the Korean company discussed how the Galaxy S24 sales have reached a new height in the Netherlands.

The pre-orders for the company’s latest Galaxy handsets have increased by an impressive 50% in that region of the globe. Then, Samsung mentions how the exclusive new Circle to Search feature has made the Galaxy S24 series unique.

Ultimately, Samsung says the feature may become available to other Android handsets sometime after October.

However, before you assume anything, the company also states the following…“There are no active developments underway” to bring Circle to Search to more brands.

That said, the main attraction of the Circle to Search is not the feature itself. It is the level of convenience it brings.

In the end, if the feature doesn’t come to your Android smartphone, remember that most of its functions are already available in Google Lens.

Microsoft Edge has already copied Google’s Circle to Search

Where Samsung has confirmed the Circle to Search’s availability to other Android phones no later than October, Microsoft has wasted no time in copying and making its own version of the feature for its Edge browser.

According to Windows Report, the latest Canary build of the Edge browser for desktops contains a feature called Circle to Copilot.

It is the same as Google’s Circle to Search feature, allowing users to circle any text or an image to learn more about it. The outlet has provided the following steps to enable the feature.

First, update to the latest Edge Canary version .

. Right-click the Edge shortcut on the desktop and choose Properties .

. Type or copy-paste the following command in the Target field after adding a space.

–enable-features=msEdgeCircleToSearchDefaultEnabled,msEdgeCircleToSearchSupported,

Afterward, click Apply and OK .

and . Launch Edge and navigate to Settings .

. Select Appearance .

. Enable the Mouse Gesture setting.

setting. Click Configure Mouse Gesture .

. Toggle Enable Circle to Copilot to turn it on.

It appears there are a few differences between Microsoft and Google’s Circle to Search features.

The first difference is Google’s feature is designed for Android phones, while Circle to Copilot is designed for Windows desktops.

Another difference is that Circle to Copilot needs you to ask something first before it brings up the results. On the other hand, Circle to Search immediately provides results with the option to ask questions.

That said, we have no information regarding Circle to Copilot’s availability to the stable version of Edge. It is not even clear if the company plans to make the feature public.

