Pre-order the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and get a Pixel Watch 2 free

Guess what just rolled into town, fresh from the Google’s Made by Google Pixel event?

Meet the new Google Pixel 8 Pro, aiming to make waves as powerful as a Tesla Roadster cruising in space

But wait, there’s more! Pre-order this bad boy now from Best Buy, and you’ll get a Pixel Watch 2 absolutely free. That’s right, folks, you heard it here first.

Pre-Order Now Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 The Google Pixel 8 Pro brings the biggest camera and display improvements to the range for years, making it the best camera phone Google has ever made. For a limited time, pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy and get a Pixel Watch 2 for free. You'll also get up to $800 in trade-in value for your old phone. What We Like: Powerful Tensor G3 processor with Google AI

All-day battery

Brighter screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate

Thermometer

Updated triple-cameras including a 5x optical telephoto and higher-resolution ultrawide

The Pixel 8 isn’t just a phone; it’s an all-pro phone engineered by the tech wizards at Google.

It’s got a triple camera system that includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls.

So, whether you’re an amateur photographer or just someone who likes to snap pics of your food, this phone’s got you covered.

The Google Tensor G3 chip, built with Google AI, is the brain behind the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s designed to offer cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help. Essentially, it makes the Pixel 8 Pro super fast and efficient.

The new Google Tensor G3 chip is built with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features. It’s like having a personal assistant that doesn’t need bathroom breaks or a lunch hour.

Image: Google

And did we mention the brilliant 6.7-inch display? The immersive 6.7-inch display makes everything sharp, and the refresh rate intelligently adjusts between 1 and 120Hz for responsive performance.

Whether you’re scrolling through social media or watching your favorite show, the display is designed to be easy on the eyes.

But let’s not forget about the free Pixel Watch 2. This isn’t just a watch; it’s a lifeline to your phone that sits conveniently on your wrist. Get notifications, make calls, and even track your workouts without even touching your phone.

Now, let’s talk about the price.

Usually, when you hear about a deal this good, you expect to be paying through the nose, right? Well, brace yourself because the Google Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order for just $999.00.

And if you’ve got a phone to trade in, you could save up to $800. Seriously, it’s like Google is practically giving these things away.

So, what are you waiting for? This is a limited-time offer, so don’t miss your chance to get in on the action. Pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro today and get a Pixel Watch 2 free. It’s not just a deal; it’s a steal!

Remember, folks, the early bird gets the tech worm. Or, in this case, the super cool, high-tech phone with a free watch. So, don’t be a late bird. Be an early bird. Early birds are cool, just like the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

