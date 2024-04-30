iOS 18 rumored to overhaul four apps in addition to overall redesign

Apple has back-to-back events set in the coming months, kicking off with the “Let Loose” event on May 7 to announce the new iPads and accessories; after that, it’s straight to June 10 for the company’s annual developer’s conference, the WWDC 2024.

iOS 18 is set to be announced and previewed during WWDC 2024, and rumors say it will be one of the landmark iOS updates in recent years, with numerous changes and making Apple’s beginning with AI.

In the recent edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the renowned journalist has said the same but with additional details.

According to the journalist, the next version of iOS will indeed be a big one, but it won’t be on the same level as iOS 7.

The journalist further claims that Apple plans to overhaul several of its popular applications, including the Mail, Photos, Fitness, and Notes apps.

New changes are coming to the iPhone Home Screen, too

A recent leak already hinted at Apple’s famed Notes app’s new Voice Notes and Math Notes features.

However, Gurman claims that in addition to the Notes app, the Mail, Photos, and Fitness apps are set to get cool new features, which seems more promising.

Gurman doesn’t stop here. He further states that big new changes are coming to the iPhone Home Screen.

Users will be able to pin app icons anywhere they’d like, even outside of the normal grid,” he writes. Gurman further notes iOS 18 “will also include design tweaks that make it more modular (easier to update and customize).

Let’s not forget the rumored Apple AI inclusion with the iOS 18 update. Previous rumors suggested Apple is planning to boost at least a few apps with AI; the obvious expected candidate is Siri.

Besides Siri, AI integration was set for the Messages app, Xcode, Apple Music, Pages, and Keynote app. And now, add the Mail, Photos, Notes, and Fitness apps to the mix.

Even though Gurman states the overhaul won’t be as significant as iOS 7, it still sounds like an iOS update worth waiting for.

However, we have to wait a bit for the preview. It’s not coming until June 10, and the public release is way later in September, alongside the new iPhone 16 series, unless Apple deviates from its tradition.

