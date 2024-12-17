Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Ever wondered what a messaging app would look like if it was built with privacy as the main goal, not just a fancy feature to advertise? That’s exactly what Session is, and it’s pretty cool.

Originally developed by the Australian-based Oxen Privacy Tech Foundation, what started as a small experiment has blown up into something much bigger.

“What we didn’t expect was how quickly the community would latch onto Loki Messenger,” says Kee Jefferys, co-founder of Session, talking about the app’s early days (back when it had a different name).

Now, they’re serving over a million users monthly, which is pretty impressive for an app that spreads mostly through word of mouth.

So, what makes Session different from your usual messaging apps? Three big things, actually:

You don’t need a phone number to sign up (goodbye, random spam texts!) There’s no central server storing all your data (no more massive data breaches) It hides your IP address by default (extra privacy without any extra work)

“We packaged all of this into a cross-platform app that was easy to use, making privacy accessible to anyone,” Jefferys explains. That’s the cool part – you get all these privacy features without needing a degree in computer science to understand how they work.

What is encryption?

Encryption is like a secret code for your messages. It scrambles your text so only the right person can unscramble and read it.

Behind the scenes, Session takes your messages and wraps them in multiple layers of encryption – think of it like putting a letter inside three different locked envelopes. Only the person you’re sending it to has the keys to open all the envelopes. Pretty neat, right?

How Session Stacks Up Against Other Messaging Apps

While Session isn’t as widely known as some other messaging apps, it offers some unique advantages. Let’s see how it compares to popular alternatives like Signal and Telegram:

Phone Number Requirements

Session : No phone number needed – complete anonymity

: No phone number needed – complete anonymity Signal : Requires phone number to sign up

: Requires phone number to sign up Telegram: Requires phone number to sign up

Encryption

Session : End-to-end encryption by default for all communications

: End-to-end encryption by default for all communications Signal : End-to-end encryption by default for all communications

: End-to-end encryption by default for all communications Telegram: End-to-end encryption only in “Secret Chats”

Group Chat Privacy

What’s a decentralized network?

Instead of one big computer storing everything, a decentralized network spreads information across many computers. This makes it harder for anyone to steal or snoop on your data.

Also, server structure is super important. Session uses a decentralized network with over 2,100 nodes for privacy. Unlike Signal and Telegram, which use centralized servers, Session doesn’t store your data centrally.

Looking Ahead

The best part? Sesson’s team isn’t just sitting back and relaxing. They’re working on making the app even better.

“Over the next 6–12 months, the focus will be on key areas like enhancing group functionality, increasing speed and reliability, and making onboarding as seamless as possible,” says Jefferys.

While they’re planning to launch a premium version called Session Pro (similar to how Telegram has Telegram Premium), they’re committed to keeping the main app free and private for everyone.

As Jefferys puts it, “Session will always maintain a free version that ensures the same high level of privacy for all users.”

Wrapping Up

These days, most apps seem to want as much of your data as they can get. But Session is different.

It’s showing that you can have a messaging app that’s both private AND easy to use. No computer science degree required – just download, sign up, and start messaging with actual privacy.

While Session might be the new kid on the block compared to giants like Telegram and Signal, it’s bringing something unique to the table: true anonymity without sacrificing usability.

For anyone who takes their privacy seriously, Session is definitely worth checking out. You can find it on the App and Google Play Store, as well as PC, Mac, and Linux.

