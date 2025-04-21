Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

When an iPhone is stolen, it can be devastating. Losing the device is bad enough, but losing the data inside, photos, documents, passwords, and more, can be life-altering.

After all, the device handles everything from our money, work, to personal records.

Michael Mathews, a tech executive from Minnesota, faced this situation where his iPhone was stolen in Arizona.

According to The Washington Post, the phone had personal and professional data, including tax files and research. (Via: Digital Trends)

After the theft, he couldn’t recover his files, and his tech consulting firm was forced to shut down.

He has now filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming the company didn’t help him recover his data, even though he could prove he owned the phone. He’s demanding $5 million in damages.

Apple’s current system doesn’t allow easy recovery of lost or stolen data unless everything is already backed up to iCloud.

The company’s recovery system relies on something called a “Recovery Key” — a special code only the user has.

If that key is lost and the user can’t access a trusted device, Apple will not help recover the account, essentially locking the person out for good.

Apple does offer some security tools like “Find My iPhone” to lock a lost phone and a “Stolen Device Protection” feature that requires Face ID or fingerprint scans for sensitive actions.

But these tools only work if the thief hasn’t already accessed the phone using the passcode.

Once they do, they can change the account’s email and recovery details, locking the rightful owner out.

Mathews’ legal team is asking a tough question: Why does Apple keep a user’s data without offering a way to return it, even when the owner has proof?

The legal process could take months, but the outcome may force Apple to rethink how it handles stolen devices and account recovery.

