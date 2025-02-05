Apple launches new Apple Invites app with deep iOS integration

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has just unveiled a new app called Apple Invites, now available on the App Store. This app helps users organize events such as parties, graduations, vacations, bridal showers, and more.

The Apple Invites app’s code was initially discovered in the iOS 18.3 beta, hinting at the arrival of a new app with iCloud integration, which later proved to be accurate.

Apple Invites is a service offered through iCloud+. Thus, access is limited to iCloud+ subscribers, who pay a fee of $0.99 per month.

Apple Invites is your one-app solution for any event

With Apple Invites, you can create custom invites and send them out to people. You have the option to choose a background, which you can select from the Photos app or from Apple’s built-in images.

You can also add an emoji background and customize the font.

Image: Apple

Apple will automatically include additional details, drawing from Maps and Weather apps, to ensure invitees have all the necessary information.

With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.

Additionally, you can also take advantage of Apple Intelligence while creating an invite by using features like Image Playground to create custom images with text-based descriptions. You can also use writing tools to properly phrase the invitations.

In the meantime, individuals can RSVP to your invitations, and there’s a built-in feature that allows you to monitor those who have replied.

On the day of the event, you can create a collaborative soundtrack, and every invitee can contribute here. There’s also a shared album that enables all the invitees to see photos and even contribute their own.

Six integrations with system apps

While Apple Invites is excellent, the best part of the app is its deep integration with the iOS ecosystem.

While the iOS ecosystem benefits a lot from millions of third-party apps, it’s also a solid foundation for Apple-designed applications, including the latest Apple Invites, which come with the following integrations:

Calendar to add the event with just a tap

to add the event with just a tap Image Playground to create customized images for the invites

to create customized images for the invites Maps for showing invitees the location of the event

for showing invitees the location of the event Weather to show invitees projected forecasts

to show invitees projected forecasts Photos to share event albums

to share event albums Music for collaborative playlists

However, Apple could make more additions in the future. For example, Apple Cash integration will make cost-splitting easier. Find My may also join at some point.

Regardless, Apple Invites is free to download from the App Store and is compatible with all iPhone models that support iOS 18.

However, this is an iCloud+ app, meaning only iCloud+ subscribers can create invites, while anyone can respond.

An iCloud+ subscription starts at $0.99 per month and provides extra storage in addition to the free 5GB of every Apple device.

What do you think about the new Invites app from Apple? Will you be using it? Tell us below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news