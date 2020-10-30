Apple One, which combines a variety of Apple services, is now available

Apple first unveiled Apple One, a bundling service for subscription services, earlier this year and now the service is releasing to everyone. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

So, what exactly is Apple One? As mentioned above, it’s a bundling service that provided various tiers that will let users save a bit of money on various Apple subscription services. There are three tiers in total and, sadly, you will not be able to pick and choose what is included in the bundle. This is a bit disappointing, as it probably means that, while saving a bit of money, you are also paying for something you don’t actually care about.

Here is what each Apple One tier has to offer:

Individual ($14.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 50GB

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 50GB Family ($19.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 200GB, can share with up to five other people

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 200GB, can share with up to five other people Premier ($29.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 2TB, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ (when available in late 2020), can share with up to five other people

By bundling these services, users can save between $6 and $25 per month. The service will be available in over 100 countries and regions.

So, what’s up with Apple’s other new service, Fitness Plus? That is still unknown, but we’ll probably be hearing more about that soon, as it is expected to launch this quarter.

