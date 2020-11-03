Apple has released its Apple One subscription service, letting you bundle your favorite Apple services into one monthly fee.

Those include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade; with the option for varying levels of iCloud storage at each tier. If you’re already deep in the Apple ecosystem, this is really a no-brainer. If you need a quick refresher, we’ve got you covered.

Each tier can increase iCloud storage, at the same prices you’d normally pay. That increases the maximum limit on your Apple One, so you can actually get a maximum of 4TB if you’re on the Premier tier.

Apple One comes in three tiers:

Individual ($14.95): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 50GB of iCloud storage

Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 50GB of iCloud storage Family ($19.95): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 200GB of iCloud storage

Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 200GB of iCloud storage Premier ($29.95): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus (coming soon), 2TB of iCloud storage

If you’re on the Family or Premier plans, you can share with up to five other people, once you link them to your Apple account. Only the Premier plan lets you get Apple News Plus and the Apple Fitness Plus service that’s coming later this year.

Here’s how to sign up for Apple One

Open Settings on your iPad or iPhone Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the menu Tap on Subscriptions Tap on Try it now, under the Get Apple One section Choose which of the three tiers you want. You’ll get a month’s free trial, with the proviso that any existing subscriptions you have aren’t eligible for the trial period Enjoy

You can cancel Apple One from the same subscription section of your Settings app if you decide that the bundle isn’t worth it to you. And yes, Apple Card holders will get 3 percent back.

Apple One will be coming to over 100 countries this year, but only the Individual and Family plans. The Premier tier is only coming to Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US because those are the only countries Apple News Plus is offered. Apple Fitness Plus will be coming later this year, hopefully.

Apple says you’ll save money on each tier, from $6 or so on the Individual plan, to over $25 on the Premier plan. That’s only if you’re not getting any of those services free from anywhere else though, like Apple TV Plus if you bought any Apple devices lately.

