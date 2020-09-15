Apple is getting into the fitness game with its new $9.99 a month Fitness Plus service

Apple is jumping on the fitness bandwagon. At its Apple event today, the company announced that it’s launching a new fitness subscription service called Fitness Plus that works hand-in-hand with the Apple Watch. If you’re familiar with Peloton’s virtual fitness classes, then you’ll get a sense of what Apple is trying to do here.

For those unfamiliar with how these virtual classes will work, it breaks down to this. You pick a pre-recorded class from a selection of workouts with a professional trainer. From there, you go on your way to complete the class. But this is where the Apple Watch comes into play.

During your workout, metrics from the Apple Watch are displayed on the screen that gives you insights into things like your heart rate, how you rate against other people in the same class, and a whole lot more.

There will be 10 different types of workouts. These include cycling, treadmill, rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and mindful cooldown. Additionally, new workouts will be added each week. And don’t worry about owning any workout equipment, Apple says a lot of its classes don’t even require any equipment.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies, said in a press release:

“With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

At launch, Apple Fitness Plus will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. The service will cost $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year. Apple will throw in a free month if you’re interested in trialing the service. And if you buy a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you get three months of the service for free.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: