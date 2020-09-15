Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a bunch of features focused on your health

Apple hosted its annual September event today, and it’s notable because there are no iPhones in view. Instead, we get a virtual hands-on experience of the new Apple Watch Series 6, which brings more sensors and a renewed focus on health tracking.

The biggest upgrade? The new blood oxygen sensor, which can continuously monitor your blood oxygen and alert you if it drops. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Apple event without some new colors and watch bands, and you can now get the Series 6 in Project Red, Graphite, and Blue. Oh, and a new, buckle-less, stretchable range of silicone bands, called Solo Loops.

Both the 44mm or 40mm versions are powered by a dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic that powers the iPhone 11 series, a serious bump in speed over the prior generation. Another cool feature for tracking your runs – an always-on altimeter. That’ll please the metric-hungry fitness fans.

Oh, and U1 ultrawideband, which is what Apple is using for location tracking in the upcoming Apple Tags. Unless this is the device that all those early leaks were referencing. Either way, it’ll mean you’ll be less likely to lose your Apple Watch (or your iPhone, for that matter).

You’ll be able to buy one from Friday, with a $399 starting price for the 40mm version.

