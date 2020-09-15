Today is Apple Day. Which means the company plans to announce a bunch of new stuff. Don’t get your hopes up high though, we probably won’t see anything related to new iPhones. Instead, expect to see some announcements centered around a new Apple Watch, iPad, and who knows, maybe an update to the Home Pod. And don’t forget about iOS 14.

If you are looking to join in on the action and see what the company has up its sleeves, Apple is holding a live press event for anyone with an internet connection to join and watch it all unfold.

So, what time does it start? Well, it starts today, September 15th, at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. Where can you watch it? You have a couple of options. You can watch it directly in this post, right under the headline, or you can head on over to Apple’s official YouTube page here. We’ll drop the video below here too just in case. Additionally, Apple is hosting the video on its Events page on the company’s website too.

So, what can you expect to see at the show?

Expect this event to be focused around the new Apple Watch, the Series 6. Press invitations to the event include the headline “Time Flies” which seems to point to at least one new timepiece. It is also possible that two models will be released this year, the flagship Series 6 and a lower-priced option that is intended to compete with the likes of Fitbit.

It is also possible that the event will focus on the Series 6 and that Apple will announce a big price drop for previous models, instead of releasing a new, more budget-friendly option.

We could also see an updated iPad Air at the event, one with an edge-to-edge screen similar to the iPad Pro, but it is also possible that it will be announced at a later time, possibly October, according to CNBC.

Again, we’ll find out more at today’s event. Be sure to stick around on KnowTechie as we’ll be covering everything Apple announces today.

What are you most excited to see? Have any thoughts on what Apple plans on announcing? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

