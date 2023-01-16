KnowTechie comments are back in action, open the floodgates

So you may have noticed that we’ve turned comments back on here at KnowTechie. If you haven’t, we’ve had comments disabled for about a year.

I know some of you may be wondering why we ever turned them off in the first place, and I want to take a moment to explain the decision and why we’ve decided to bring them back.

The truth is comments can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they can be a great way for readers to connect with eachother and share their thoughts on the stuff we cover.

But on the other hand, they can also be a breeding ground for spam, harassment, unproductive conversations, and slower site speed.

So, we made the difficult decision to disable comments because it just wasn’t worth the headache.

But we didn’t want to give up on having a community of readers who can connect and engage with one another.

So, we’ve been working hard to find a solution that allows us to foster the kind of community we want while also addressing these issues.

With that said, our comment section is back.

We’ve implemented a new moderation system, which includes advanced filtering tools and a dedicated moderating team (it’s me, I’m the moderating team).

We’ve also made some changes to how comments are displayed so they’re more easily readable and less of a burden on our server.

Finally, we’re always working to make our content better. To help us do that, we’ll need your help.

If you read something and it didn’t live up to your standards, let us know by leaving a comment or comments. Seriously, if you have any feedback, good or bad, keep us in the loop.

All these changes aim to create a more positive and engaging experience for everyone who visits KnowTechie.

We’re really excited to bring comments back, and we hope you’ll join in the conversation. Drop us a line down below; it’s been a while!

And while you’re at it, sign up for a newsletter. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff in the works, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.