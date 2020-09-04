Peloton might add more exercise equipment to its lineup as people continue to workout from home

Many gyms around the country are still closed due to COVID-19, and home workout equipment is a very popular item for those looking to bring that experience in their home. Now, Peloton, maker of home fitness equipment, is reportedly looking to release two new products, according to Bloomberg.

The two new pieces of equipment include a cheaper treadmill than the current $4,000+ model and a new stationary bike that could cost more than the current $2,245 version. Bloomberg notes that these new items could be announced as early as next week.

So, what should people expect from these new models? For the treadmill, tentatively being called “Tread,” will probably include a cheaper belt model than the current slate design found on Peloton’s offering. It is also expected that the current Tread model will be renamed to Tread+. Another new feature includes a new tablet screen, one that can be adjusted and tweaked more than current models.

For the new stationary bike, probably called Bike+, less is known about it, but it should also include the new, more adjustable tablet screen. It is also expected that Bike+ will drop the current model down to under $1,900. It currently runs almost $2,250.

Overall, the possible release makes sense. People who miss the gym want better ways to stay in shape while at home, and having cheaper offerings (or dropping the price of current models), makes Pelonton’s exercise equipment accessible to a wider band of people.

What do you think? Are you interested in a new Peloton treadmill or bike? Would lower prices make you more likely to snag one?

