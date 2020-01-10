CES was full of Peloton imitators and other fitness tech

Every tech company with a successful piece of hardware that will eventually be copied. As Agent Smith said to Neo in The Matrix, “That is the sound of inevitability.”

In Las Vegas, attendees at this year’s CES were treated to seeing tons and tons of exercise machines that absolutely bring Peloton to mind. There are bikes and rowing machines populating the show floor and each of them comes with a library of original content for exercise.

Interactive fitness equipment similar to Peloton sure is popular at CES – Here’s just a few of them

Bowflex featured its C6 fitness bike at CES this year. What's interesting about this bike is that while it does not have its own library of content, it can work with the Peloton and Zwift apps to provide the user with routines. The bike's price is $899.

NordicTrack and ProForm have spots on the show floor where the company's treadmills and bikes are on display. The two companies have said that they are working with fitness app iFit and it will be compatible with all of their devices.

Amazfit Home Studio is the newest piece of hardware that combines the treadmill with Mirror's well, mirror to give the exerciser feedback. This device is currently not on the market, making it the only Peloton clone to be CES exclusive.

Hydrow is the "Peloton but for rowing" and even has its own library of exercise content. The videos feature rowers on famous rivers and lakes too. The Hydrow comes to $2199 with a $38 per month subscription for the classes.

Echelon also has its own plethora of exercise equipment, including the Echelon Stride, which is a folding smart treadmill that features on-demand classes, and Echelon Row , their own rowing machine.

Ergatta is another rowing machine that takes a different approach to routines. Instead of having personalized videos, they offer a series of routines and gamify the experience with literal leaderboards that can be shared with an online community with other Ergatta users. The price of the Ergatta is $1999.

Myx Fitness is a relative newcomer to the fitness tech scene. Their Fitness Star Trac Stationary Bike Trainer has all the fixings of a Peloton-like machine. However, the exercises are focused more on heart rates as opposed to overall endurance. Myx Fitness also provides its subscribers with yoga and dance classes. The cost is $1199 for the bike and $29 for the monthly classes.

Could any of these take Peloton’s thunder? Who knows, just as long as they don’t break the Internet with a commercial, the sky’s the limit for Bowflex, Hydrow and the rest.

However, it wasn’t just Peloton lookalikes that were on the show floor. Here are a few other standout fitness tech products.

LIVALL's BH51 Smart Helmet for cyclists has a sci-fi militaristic look to it, especially with the taillights. But the sensors that detect people coming in front and in back, along with fall detection. Perfect for those who like to ride bikes in crowded cities.

Asics had a presence at CES, showing off the Asics EVORIDE sneaker . What sets these apart from other Asics sneakers is the sensors in the soles of them that work directly with the Asics Running Analyzer app. With the two working together, runners can learn how to improve their fitness on their everyday runs. The Evorides will be available on February 7 and no price is listed yet.

Whistle FIT can be best described as "a Fitbit for dogs" but it also comes with a GPS tracker. Ideally, if you have a huge neighborhood and your pup likes to run around, this would be a good product to keep an eye on.

What do you think? Interested in any of this fitness tech being shown off at CES this year? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

