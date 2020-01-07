Here’s everything Acer announced at CES 2020

CES 2020 is in full swing now, with many of the larger manufacturers showing off their latest and greatest on Day 1. Acer was no exception, with everything from new ultrathin laptops to eye-bleeding visuals on gaming monitors, to new made-for-creator tools in the ConceptD range.

Oh, and they announced that the Thronos Air gaming chair will finally be available to buy in the spring.

Thronos Air: Yes, we know this was behemoth of a gaming chair was announced at IFA last year, but now you’ll be able to buy one. Prices start at $13,999 when it’s available in March, including three 27″ monitors. Prepare your wallets.

ConceptD 7 Ezel Convertible Notebooks: These Wacom EMR pen-equipped laptops are perfect for creators, with Acer's Ezel hinge offering five usage modes to enable both creating and presenting. 4K IPS panels calibrated to Pantone specs are clad in Gorilla Glass 6, then mated to Intel Core processors, Nvidia RTX GPUs, up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD. That's a lot of power. Prices start at $2,699 for the base model and $3,099 for the Pro model.

ConceptD 700 Workstation: For those creatives needing more power, this powerhouse has an Intel Xeon E processor, up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics and all the storage options the creative professional demands. Oh, and it's just 40dBA in operation so it won't interrupt your flow. Nice.

B250i Portable LED Projector: This 1080p LED projector has Waves Maxx audio for 3D sound, 1,000 lumens of brightness and 120% of the Rec. 709 color space for all the things you need to enjoy your media, wherever you are.

Predator Gaming Monitors: A trio of new gaming monitors were announced, the 32-inch Predator X32 is perfect for the gamer who also creates their own videos with HDR 1400 and impressive color reproduction, the 37.5-inch Predator X38 has a 2300R curved UWQHD+ panel and HDR 400, and the monstrous 55-inch CG552K which has a 4K OLED panel and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5: The 13.5-inch 2K screen on the Spin 5 comes with an unusual 3:2 ratio, harkening back to the early days of laptops. The Spin 3 has a 14-inch 1080P display at the usual 16:9 ratio, and touch capabilities. Both laptops come with a fast-charging Acer Active Stylus using Wacom's AES tech for the closest ink and paper experience you can have on a display, up to 10th-gen Intel processors and over 12 hours of battery life.

Acer Swift 3: The latest ultrathin laptops from Acer come with either a 10th-gen Intel processor or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. Graphics on the Intel models are provided by Nvidia chips, and the 3:2 ratio screen is part of Intel's Project Athena specs for real-world use devices. Windows Hello is supported via a fingerprint reader on both models.

Travelmate P6 and P2: The P6 is another co-engineered laptop from Intel's Project Athena, with up to 23 hours of battery life and optional eSim-enabled 4G LTE. The TravelMate P2 has been made to MIL-STD-810G and 810F compliance, so it can handle the bumps and knocks of the mobile workplace.

