Acer just announced a $14K gaming chair – Yes, a $14K gaming chair

Listen, you’re not a true gamer until you have a gaming battlestation covered in RGB and edgy angles, so it’s good that Acer stepped up with the Thronos Air. Yes, Thronos. Not Thanos, it won’t snap and destroy half of your rig, or your legs.

It’s a full gaming enclosure really, like those gunnery pods that you see in every sci-fi show that doesn’t have “Trek” in the title. The steel frame puts you firmly into the hot seat, whatever game you’re playing. Well, unless you’re playing Hello Kitty Island Adventures. Maybe then the brutal styling will be a bit much. Hello Kitty crossover version, maybe?

This isn’t the first gaming throne from Acer, with last year’s Thronos (no Air) taking that title. That was twice the price though, mainly down to the motorized system that could tilt the seat to 140-degrees (yes, like a dentist chair but without the drilling). The Thronos Air is the cut-down version, but it’s no less crazy.

The Thronos of power has some pretty hefty specs to go with that $14K price-tag:

Triple monitor mounts

Adjustable keyboard and mouse tray

A footrest befitting a souped-up dentist chair

Some clever cable hiding tricks for your peripherals

A massage function, probably so your butt doesn’t go to sleep on long raids

A cup holder (that you have to buy as an add-on, c’mon Acer)

I’ve got to wonder if this is a “we did it because we could” type of product. Most people don’t have anywhere near the amount of space in their homes (or their credit limits) to buy such a thing to game on. It also doesn’t come with even a basic PC, so you have to provide peripherals, monitors, and a brain for it to work, which could double the price.

Ah well, it’s still a Thronos (Air) fit for a king, who could probably afford it.

What do you think? Is this thing ridiculous or do you need it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

