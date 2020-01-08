Here’s everything MSI announced at CES 2020

It’s time for the latest and greatest in PC hardware at CES 2020, and it’s MSI’s turn at the plate. This year there’s a new crop of gaming laptops with optional 300Hz displays, creator-centric laptops for creating on the go, and some nifty little bits of tech that enable sharing of music, gameplay, and more…

Oh, and there’s the usual crop of new peripherals to go with those new PCs.

MSI just unveiled a ton of new cool stuff at CES 2020

Topping the cool factor is the blacked-out GS66 Stealth Gaming laptop, with all the gaming power you could want inside a stylish exterior that’d look good on any desk. You can get a super-speedy 300Hz screen on this bad boy, perfect for your esports titles.

MSI wasn’t done there though, with a new desktop that looks like a futuristic droid, and a bunch of gaming monitors packed with high refresh rates, RGB and other goodness.

CM30 Mouse: Silent Kailh switches rated to 5 million clicks are used in this mouse that’s designed to pair with the CK40’s looks.

Overall, MSI has definitely shown up at CES 2020, but time will tell if consumers will adopt these products.

