Samsung apparently wants to turn your selfie cam into a keyboard

Let’s face it, despite the advances in predictive text, typing on our mobile devices still sucks. Typing with two thumbs can be slow, carrying keyboards is bulky and heavy, and voice to text is still slightly inaccurate. Samsung’s skunkworks department, C-Lab, has an answer to this modern dilemma at CES 2020 – turn your selfie cam into a keyboard.

Well, not really an actual keyboard, but AI that watches your fingers as you move your fingers, mimicking a full keyboard.

Samsung just made an AI-powered invisible keyboard

You can see the ‘invisible keyboard’ at work in the video above, where Samsung has called it SelfieType. If it’s anywhere near as fluid as the demo when it goes into commercial products, Samsung could be on to a winner. Machine learning in the program tracks your finger positions as you type, turning those observations into keypresses. It’ll be interesting to see how it works once we can (sort of) get our hands on the tech, as existing hand-tracking keyboards are fairly inaccurate.

It’s also not the first time a company has tried to solve the issues with mobile typing, but it is the first time that we’ve seen a completely camera-based solution. Can Samsung’s engineers improve on a design that hasn’t changed much since the first typewriters? If so, this might be the last time you need to carry around accessories like a keyboard to use your phone to do actual work on.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a virtual keyboard like this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

