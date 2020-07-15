Liteboxer is like Peloton but for people that want to punch things

If you are interested in improving your health, but hate leaving your house, things like Peloton have been a great step in bringing the gym (and trainers) into your home. But what if you don’t want to cycle your way to better health? What if you want to punch something?

That’s where Liteboxer comes in. It’s the latest addition to a growing market of at-home workout equipment that adds interactivity through the use of a subscription service that offers in-home, digital trainers. Unlike Peloton, which requires users to cycle through the pain of existence, Liteboxer has you punching a machine directly in its stupid “face.”

It features different zones for your fists and takes queues from games like Beat Saber by having you punch certain zones in line with music. There are six different punching zones on the main unit, with a larger punching pad below that for body blows. Below that is a stand for your tablet, allowing you to stream different workouts. Each punching pad also includes sensors that allow it to tell how hard you are punching it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like other in-home smart fitness setups, this one is also going to set you back a pretty penny. The unit can be pre-ordered now for right under $1,500. With it comes a three-month subscription to the workout program that includes multiple trainers. After the three-month trial, the subscription will set you back $29 a month. It also comes with a pair of Liteboxer gloves.

Overall, this is probably one of the most interesting smart home workout products to date. Yes, it is expensive, but as someone filled with rage and boredom, I could see this one getting more use than many of the other options, like Peloton, on the market.

What do you think? Is this something you could see yourself buying and using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.