This sportswear from Wisenfit will literally supercharge your workouts

Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) has been around for ages, with proponents such as Bruce Lee using it to literally supercharge their workouts. Now you can get the benefits of EMS at home, without all the wires, with Wisenfit’s new EMS-equipped sportswear.

Currently on Kickstarter, the campaign has gone past its funding goal with 35 days still left. The full set (shirt, trousers, shorts) is just under $400, a 70% saving off the eventual retail cost.

Traditionally, EMS gear has been bulky, complicated, and full of wires to get tangled in. Instead, Wisenfit uses carbon nanotubes inside conductive fabrics to get the signals to your muscles. No more annoying wires.

It’s also powered from your smartphone battery, so there’s no bulky battery pack to carry around. That also makes it easy to follow the guidance from the mobile app, as you’ve always got your phone on you.

5 different modes for various activities

Targets all 8 main muscle groups simultaneously

30 minutes of use is equivalent to a 2-hour traditional workout

Low power use – up to 8 hours on just a 5 percent charge

Able to be put in the washing machine

We’re looking forward to testing this out here at KT once the production run is on. I’ve been trying to lose my dad bod lately, so look out for more fitness gear content from me in the near future.

If this EMS sportswear looks good to you as well, head on over to the Kickstarter campaign where the early bird pricing is still in effect.

