If you have been following tech news at all, you’ve probably realized Apple and Facebook have a lot to say, sometimes about each other.

That’s just what happened during Tim Cook’s speech at Brussel’s International Data Privacy Day. The event takes place every January 28, and as the name implies, is intended to raise awareness about data and promote privacy through tech.

Cook never mentions Facebook by name in his keynote, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out he’s often referring to Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

One of the highlights can be found below, via Inc:

“Technology does not need vast troves of personal data stitched together across dozens of websites and apps in order to succeed. Advertising existed and thrived for decades without it, and we’re here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom.



If a business is built on misleading users on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform.”

As you can see, Cook never directly calls out Facebook, but it’s not difficult to see that this is in regards to Facebook, its massive collection of data, and how it weaponizes that to target users with ads, suggestions, and more.

If that passage wasn’t enough to make it obvious he was talking about Facebook, this next quote should help shed any remaining doubt you have.

What are the consequences of prioritizing conspiracy theories and violent incitement simply because of the high rates of engagement? What are the consequences of not just tolerating but rewarding content that undermines public trust in life-saving vaccinations? What are the consequences of seeing thousands of users joining extremist groups and then perpetuating an algorithm that recommends even more?

Now, do you see it? With Facebook in the news quite a bit recently about Holocaust deniers, far-right militia groups, fake COVID-19 posts, and much more, there’s little doubt that Cook isn’t talking about Facebook here.

So, what happens now? Honestly, probably nothing in the immediate future, but as more people start speaking out against Facebook, change could be on the horizon.

