Facebook finally does the bare minimum by removing violent QAnon groups and pages

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times, Facebook is trash. Just literal refuse. But this week, the company has actually done something that isn’t terrible. In a blog post, Facebook has outlined that it will be taking a tougher stance on removing accounts, groups, and pages “that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organizations and QAnon.”

As part of the move, Facebook has announced that so far it has already removed “790 groups, 100 Pages and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon from Facebook, blocked over 300 hashtags across Facebook and Instagram, and additionally imposed restrictions on over 1,950 Groups and 440 Pages on Facebook and over 10,000 accounts on Instagram.”

You may notice the discrepancy with the numbers between Instagram and Facebook. The company explains that on average, Facebook has a less number of groups, but those groups typically have much larger followings, whereas Instagram accounts that promote violence are more frequent, with much fewer followers per account.

As part of the move, accounts that are similar to these, but do not promote violence, will be heavily nerfed on the social platform. The groups and the hashtags they use will be lowered in search results, and these groups will be unable to run ads or sell products through Facebook’s Marketplace and Shop.

Antifa has also been hit by these changes, with “anti-fascists” groups that promote violence being removed as well. So far, 980 groups, 520 pages, and 160 ads have been removed from Facebook.

While this is definitely a good move from Facebook, sadly, I only seeing it fueling the fire. QAnon has already shown that logic doesn’t matter, and this will just be another example (to them) of how Facebook is protecting the elite-ring of Satanic pedophiles that are (supposedly) running the world.

