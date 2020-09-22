Royole is back with another folding phone – the FlexPai 2

Royole got its name out as the first company to bring a foldable phone to market, and now it’s back, with the FlexPai 2. It’s got a 180-degree folding display, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G connectivity, and comes with Android 10 out of the box.

You’d be forgiven if you thought it was just the original FlexPai in a different box. The design really hasn’t changed much, apart from the hinge that makes the flex possible, which is now the third-generation of Royole’s “Cicada Wing.” Now, I live in a part of the U.S. that’s just full of cicadas, and I can tell you they’re anything but quiet. Let’s hope the hinge is cicada-like in name only.

The company says it’ll survive 1.8 million bends, which is just as well, as earlier flexible screens had a fairly short lifespan.

The FlexPai 2 is 7.8-inches when unfolded, with the main screen being 5.5-inches in the folded state. The other half when folded is 5.4-inches across, and it folds with the screen on the outside of the fold, like a book cover. The tablet mode has a 1,920 x 1,440 resolution.

Royole didn’t skimp on the cameras on this device, with a 64 MP wide-angle camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera, and even a 32 MP sensor for portraits. You can also use the main camera for selfies, as the reverse-fold means the screen is in the right place to be viewed.

A 4,450 mAh battery powers everything, and you can get three colors, Sunrise Gold, Cosmic Gray, and Midnight Black. The FlexPai 2 will be 9,988 yuan (~$1,471) when on sale, but it’s only being sold inside China so you’ll have to wait if you want to snag a cheaper foldable phone than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

What do you think? Are you ready to try out a folding phone? Do you like this option from Royole? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

