Which Android phone has the best camera?

With more and more of us using our smartphones as our main camera for documenting our lives, it stands to reason that the quality of the camera is one of the main selling points for any Android phone.

The Pixel range from Google was the king of this area for years, with its computational photography smarts, but have any of the other Android manufacturers caught up?

It’s been nearly four years since the original Pixel hit the market, and that’s a long, long time for the smartphone sector. Since then we’ve seen 108 MP sensors added to phones, multiple camera lenses, time-of-flight sensors, and more, all vying for that top spot.

So, has anyone surpassed the Pixel?

So, which Android phone is currently the best for photography?

Short answer: That depends on what you want to do with it

If we’re talking pure camera performance for photos only, the Huawei P40 Pro is king according to DXOMark. It’s the best camera across all the tested categories, “without any real weaknesses.” It’s also the best camera for video recording, and for night photography, and for zoom. Seriously, there isn’t a thing this handset can’t do well.

Then again, it doesn’t have the Google Play Store, or any Google apps, thanks to the sanctions on Huawei. Is it the best camera? Sure, but without the most useful parts of Android, is it worth buying?

Ruling that out, you’ve got a choice between the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for its wide-angle performance and otherwise quality shots, and a trio of Chinese handsets. The Honor 30 Pro+ gets ruled out because of no Google Play Store, so you’re left with the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, both of which got a DXOMark score of 124, which is impressive.

What do you think? Do you make smartphone purchasing decisions based on the camera? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.