If you own an older Pixel phone, you can now use the new Pixel 5 camera app

Google has just started pushing out a new update for its Camera app, giving older Pixel devices the new tricks of the Pixel 5. Now you’ll be able to use Audio Zoom, one-tap zoom adjustments, and you’ll have the redesigned bottom bar, which collects all of the features, so you don’t have to hunt for them. That puts owners of older Pixel devices on par with the new flagship, which has had the redesign for about a month now.

The updated version of Google Camera is compatible with all Pixel devices newer than the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Sorry OG Pixel owners.

If you own the original Pixel and the device is still working, you probably won’t want to sideload the APK file to get the new update either, as the only reliable way requires you to factory reset your device first. Sideloading also could bring issues with authentication, turning your Pixel’s great camera into a paperweight. Wait until it shows up on the Google Play Store to download normally.

Now devices like the Pixel 4 also have Cinematic Pan, and the other video improvements created for the Pixel 5. So we don’t yet know if all of the new features will come to every older Pixel device, as it could be that some aren’t compatible with running the new features.

Have you received the new update yet? It hasn’t arrived on our Pixel 4a as of publishing, but we’ll update this post as soon as it does, and we’ve had a chance to see which new features were added.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: