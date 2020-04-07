Pixel 4 owners now have to keep their eyes open to use face unlock – here’s how to disable it
Why is this just now getting fixed?
Google finally fixed Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 today by putting out an update that now requires your eyes to be open for the unlock to work. That means now you’ll actually have to pay attention to your phone to unlock it, and your kids won’t be able to buy things on your phone while you’re asleep.
When the premium handset was released, Google heavily sold the security of the face unlock feature, as it decided to not put a fingerprint sensor on the phone. After many reports of it unlocking even while the user was asleep, Google promised a fix was coming. Now it’s here, as the April 2020 security update for the Pixel 4 makes Face Unlock check for your eyes being open.
Thing is, maybe you’ve gotten used to how easily you could unlock your phone by vaguely waving at anything face-shaped. If so, we’ll show you how to revert it back.
How to revert the Pixel 4’s new face unlock feature
- Open your Pixel 4’s Settings app
- Tap on Security > Face Unlock
- Enter your PIN
- Scroll to Requirements for Face unlock and turn off Require eyes to be open
There you go, your Pixel 4’s security is once again able to be circumvented by a wily toddler while you take a well-deserved midday nap on the couch.
What do you think? Plan on keeping the new eye check on your smartphone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
