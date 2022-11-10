Google is making it ridiculously easy to keep up with the World Cup

Google is rolling out new features to Search, Maps, and Google TV to help you keep up with the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The search giant has highlighted some features of Search that will help. On mobile, searching “World Cup” plus your favorite team will give you all the information any fan could want.

Hitting the bell icon on Android Search will give notifications about your team’s progress. That will include in-depth stats, win probabilities, and key events of every game.

You will also be able to pin the score to your Android home screen.

The desktop version of Search doesn’t have the notification toggle, but you can get the same deep statistical analysis.

All versions of Search will feature recap videos from FIFA+, the Football Association’s streaming service, and other official broadcasters like BBC, ZDF, and more.

Search has a new in-browser World Cup mobile game Search is going to let people rate players and see how other users have rated them. Additionally, a new multiplayer online game is also coming, where fans of a team will work together to flick virtual goals. You check that out in the GIF to the right. It looks like a pretty basic game, but hey, it could be a great way to pass the time while you are waiting for match updates.

Other Google services are joining the fun

Devices powered by Google TV will have all matches, from group stages to knockouts to the final. Those will feature on the For You tab, with a new row full of all the FIFA content.

Google Maps will have a “Showing the World Cup” label that businesses can add to their profile. Searching “where to watch the world cup near me” will give a list of these venues.

Another Google-owned service, the popular navigation app Waze, is also getting World Cup fever. You’ll be able to change the navigation voice to talk like a soccer commentator.

Imagine hearing phrases like “Hazard reported ahead. Getting through that defense could prove tricky” or other commentator snippets.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, with the final scheduled for December 18. 32 teams play each other through group stages and knockout stages to be crowned the winner.

The U.S. plays Wales on Monday, November 21, for its first game in the group stages. ESPN says the U.S. team has a “50% chance of advancement” as their group is deceptively difficult.

