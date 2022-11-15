Nike has a new virtual sneaker store for the metaverse

Nike is continuing its push into the virtual world with .Swoosh, an online store and trading platform.

The new platform will allow users to collect, show off, and trade items they purchase inside the store. These items will include virtual sneakers and other products.

Some of these digital products will unlock access to real-world items, as well. Others can be used in video games or get you into real-life events.

“We’re entering a test-and-learn phase,” said head of Nike Virtual Studios, Ron Faris, in an interview with Bloomberg. “We don’t know quite yet what the behavior will be that consumers will have with the virtual product.”

.Swoosh will include individual storefronts from Nike-signed athletes. The company is also opening up the potential for individuals to create their own Nike products through community events.

Nike has been investing in the virtual space for a while now. The company opened a virtual world inside of Roblox last year. And it acquired the virtual shoe brand RTFKT in December of last year.

All of Nike’s virtual products on the .Swoosh platform will be priced in US dollars to help appeal to more users.

The company plans to go on a six-city tour to educate users on web3 and blockchain to make its virtual platform more appealing to average Nike fans.

.Swoosh is opening up its registration on November 18. It’s unclear exactly when the platform will open up for business, but the first collection will debut sometime in January of next year.

