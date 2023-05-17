Surfshark VPN: the digital guardian your internet life needs

VPNs are really important for keeping your personal information safe. They make your traffic data secure and private, which is great for people who work remotely or want to keep their online activities safe from prying eyes.

With a VPN, you can also access content that may not be available in your country or location. Most people don’t use VPNs simply because they are unaware of the immense benefits they offer, while others worry about how much they cost.

The good news is that many affordable VPN options are available today, so you don’t have to spend much money to protect yourself. In fact, most VPNs literary offer their services for free if you’re willing to try them out.

Take Surfshark for example, they’re a budget-friendly VPN that provides advanced security features, over 3200 servers in 60+ countries, and the ability to unblock streaming services. The list goes on.

Surfshark VPN features we like CleanWeb 2.0: Surf the web with no ads, trackers, malware, and phishing attempts.

Unlimited devices: Connect & use all your devices simultaneously.

Bypasser: Allows specific apps & websites to bypass the VPN.

Kill Switch: Safety net in case your VPN connection drops. Your activities and date are never exposed.

No Borders mode: This mode allows you to use Sufshark anywhere in the world.

Change your IP: Protect your privacy by changing your IP address.

Editor's Pick Surfshark VPN $2.49 a month Save 82%

Surfshark’s extensive server network allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access content globally with fast and reliable connections.

What is a VPN server? A VPN server works like a doorway. When you connect to a VPN server, for example, one in the UK, it changes your IP address to make it seem like you’re in the UK. This tricks the website you’re visiting into thinking you’re a visitor from the UK. Now you can watch shows you normally couldn’t watch in the U.S. but can now since it thinks you’re in the UK.

On top of that, Surfshark offers advanced security features like a kill switch, private DNS, and state-of-the-art encryption protocols to protect your data.

Image: KnowTechie

Advanced security features to keep you protected

Surfshark VPN offers advanced security features to protect your online privacy. Its CleanWeb 2.0 ad blocker eliminates ads, trackers, malware, and phishing attempts by default.

Surfshark Antivirus 4.5 Surfshark VPN is a virtual private network service that encrypts internet traffic and hides your IP address. The antivirus software protects against malware, viruses, and other security threats.

The VPN also has a whitelisting feature that allows you to decide which apps or websites can bypass the VPN. Additionally, the Kill Switch function ensures your data remains secure.

If the VPN connection drops, the Kill Switch automatically disconnects your device from the internet to prevent your data and traffic from being seen by anyone, including your ISP.

VPN split tunneling when you need it

Image: KnowTechie

With Surfshark, there’s also a VPN split tunneling feature called Bypasser on the VPN app.

It lets you choose which data will use the VPN connection (with encryption and routing via the VPN server) and which will be transmitted via regular internet.

You can also use Surfshark on unlimited devices with just one account, making it a great option for anyone looking for a cost-effective VPN with top-notch security.

And if you’re a Netflix junkie, just know that Surfshark VPN can unblock Netflix in multiple regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and more.

It offers apps for various devices, including Windows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android, and Fire TV, as well as extensions for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

You can get Surfshark for as little as $2.49 per month if you opt for the 24-month plan, which is a very competitive price in the VPN market.

Protect your online privacy and security with Surfshark VPN and enjoy safe browsing anytime, anywhere.

Editor's Pick Surfshark VPN $2.49 a month Save 82% Protect your online privacy and security with Surfshark VPN and enjoy safe browsing anytime, anywhere, on any device. What We Like: Unlimited Devices: Connect all your devices and secure your whole household with just one VPN subscription.

24/7 Support: Connect all your devices and secure your whole household with just one VPN subscription.

No Information Collected: Browse freely and anonymously, as we never log, collect, or store any of your data or browsing patterns.

Any internet user who wants to secure their connection, protect their privacy, access restricted content, or bypass censorship can benefit.

