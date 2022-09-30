New Google Search feature alerts you when it finds personal info

Google has begun rolling out its new ‘Results About You’ feature that gives users a simple tool to request that the company remove certain personal information from search results.

Google initially revealed the Results About You feature back in May of this year. Some users on Android began seeing the feature on their devices last week.

And now, Google has announced during its Search On event that the Results About You feature will be rolling out to all users in the United States over the next few weeks.

Google says that the feature will be widely available on the Google app. Additionally, users will be able to click the three-dot menu next to a search result to see any results about themselves.

Image: Google

Information like your email address, phone number, or physical address can be requested for removal. And Google says it will act quickly.

Finally, the new update will eventually add the ability for users to receive notification alerts when Google finds their personal information in search results.

Details on this feature are scarce, and it likely won’t be here until sometime next year.

The new Results About You feature should help keep your personal information from search results. Previous methods for removal requests were complicated and didn’t cover much content.

But now, requesting removal is easier to do with just a few button presses. Keep a look out for the new Results About You feature in the Google app and on individual search results.

