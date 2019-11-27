The Airfree Iris 3000 air purifier is a whopping 40% off for Black Friday weekend

It’s winter, your windows have probably been sealed shut for months now and the humidifier you’re running is creating a perfect space for microbiological organisms to thrive. That means increased risk of flu, colds, moldy bread, and about a billion other undesirable things.

Airfree is here to help, with its innovative air purifying tech that heats the air going through it, sterilizing it at over 400 ºF. You know how boiling water sterilizes it, killing off anything lurking inside? Now imagine that happening to your air, at the rate of 3600 gallons per hour. Wow. There’s no annoying fan noises, no huge electric bill, and better yet – no nasty bacteria or viruses allowed to thrive.

I’ve been running one for about a month now, and the air in my apartment has never been clearer. Now all I need is something to do the same inside my fridge…

Get a hot deal on the Airfree Iris 3000 until Monday, December 1, where it’ll be $197, a whopping 40% off the usual price. It might not be the most fun Black Friday deal, but it sure is helpful.

