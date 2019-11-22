GameStop is going all out this Black Friday with deals on consoles and games

It’s almost time. The time in which we all spend too much money on others and ourselves. We’re talking about Black Friday. If gaming is your thing, deals will be everywhere, including GameStop.

While GameStop has been struggling a bit in recent months, it isn’t stopping the company from dropping a ton of Black Friday deals on consoles, games, and more.

Check out some of the GameStop Black Friday deals available next week

If you plan on going into a GameStop store this year, doors open at 3PM local time on Thanksgiving Day (November 28) and run through December 1. If you prefer to do your shopping from the comfort of your own home, you get a headstart, because deals start online at 9pm on November 27.

There are some solid deals if you are looking for games or a new console

Consoles:

PlayStation 4 Pro Glacier White console for $299 ($100 off current retail)

PlayStation 4 1TB console (with The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War) for $199 ($100 off current retail)

Xbox One S 1TB console (with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) for $199.99 ($100 off current retail)

Xbox One X 1TB Limited Colorway (with NBA 2K20) for $349.99 ($150 off current retail)

The Nintendo Switch isn’t going to feature any type of discount, but you do get a $25 gift coupon with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite if you purchase it on the Saturday or Sunday after Black Friday.

Games:

There are a bunch more games for sale as well, so make sure to check out the full list.

What do you think? Interested in any of these deals from GameStop? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: