Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for December 2019

December is the month of giving, so why not give yourself some free games

As with every month, PlayStation Plus members get a selection of games they can download and play for free. Just remember, you must have an active PlayStation Plus membership to continue to play them in the future.

Here are your free PlayStation Plus for December 2019

For December, PlayStation Plus members will get access to both Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame. We’ll include some official blurbs about each of these games below:

Titanfall 2

Featuring a critically-acclaimed single-player campaign, players will take on the mantle of rifleman-turned-Pilot Jack Cooper, who finds themselves trapped behind enemy lines with BT-7274, his new Titan partner. To escape the IMC and save the day, they’ll have to learn to work together and become an effective fighting unit.

The skills you earn in single player also carry over to Titanfall 2’s explosive multiplayer modes where mayhem rules supreme for anyone looking to take the fight online.

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame

This PlayStation Plus title contains official bikes, tracks, and riders, of the Supercross Championship. You’re also able to customize bikes & riders with numerous brands and items to design your ideal rider and face players around the world. The Track Editor lets you make and share your own custom creations with other players. Start with a stadium of choice, then craft away and share it with the community.

So, there you have it, two free games to enjoy in December. Don’t forget, you still have a few days to snag November’s free games, as well.

