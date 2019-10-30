Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for November 2019

Free games are the best games and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

Now that that is out of the way, Sony has announced the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2019. Just remember, you must have an active PlayStation Plus account to enjoy these games in the future.

Here are your free PlayStation Plus for November 2019

This month has two solid free games, so if you like intense action, both of these titles will fit the bill in their own way.

If third-person action games are your style, downloading Nioh is a must. As we stated in our review when the game first released, “Nioh tells an interesting tale and characters are continually weaving in and out, but the gameplay is so damn good that you’ll be chomping at the bit to play more and you’ll probably skip the cutscenes just to get back into the action.”

If you want to keep Spooky Szn going, then the second game available for free is definitely more your speed. Outlast 2 is a first-person horror game that contains plenty of scares. As the PlayStation blog describes it, “Immerse yourself in a desperate fight for survival in an isolated rural community as you attempt to rescue your kidnapped wife from the clutches of a deranged cult.”

Both of these titles will be available for download between November 5 and December 3. If you didn’t grab the free PlayStation Plus games in October, you have until November 4.

