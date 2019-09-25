You know, it’s really difficult coming up with ledes every month for these posts. Free games. Coming soon to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Boom, there it is.

Every month, Sony gives PlayStation Plus subscribers free games. There used to be more of them, now there are less. Also, you’ll need an active subscription if you want to access them.

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for October 2019

If you like free games and let’s be honest, who doesn’t, then this month does the thing. The free games thing. Free PlayStation 4 games.

This month has two pretty solid, yet very different titles, which is cool. Starting on October 1, you can download The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19 fo’ free.

The Last of Us Remastered includes both the base game and The Last of Us: Left Behind, which is cool. If you like story-driven games with some great voice acting, it’s definitely worth downloading and playing through.

MLB The Show 19 is baseball for baseball fans. Play through the most exciting parts of the regular season or relive cool moments in history through the aptly-named Moments feature. There is also additional free content for people that download the free title, so that’s cool.

These games will be available from October 1 through October 31, so make sure to snag them if you are interested in either title. Also, September’s games are still free until October 1, so don’t miss out on those!

Excited about either one of these titles?

