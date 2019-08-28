It’s that time again, time for another batch of free games for your PlayStation 4. To access these games, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership – and remember, you’ll need to have an active membership to access these games in the future, as well.

This month has some solid titles, so let’s jump in.

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for September 2019

This month sees Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders 3 as the free games available, both of which are solid titles, especially for free.

Released in 2019, Batman: Arkham Knight features around 12-hours of story elements, with plenty of other things to do in the title. If you like smooth beat-em-ups and comic books, you’re definitely going to want to download this title.

Darksiders 3 is a much newer title, having been released in November of 2018. A highly anticipated sequel in the series, Darksiders 3 was met with mixed reactions but if you are looking for an action-RPG with a cool style, it’s definitely worth your time. And, again, it’s free, so you literally have nothing to lose.

Both of these titles will be available to download from the PlayStation Store between September 3 and September 30. And don’t forget, you can still download August’s games for the next couple of days!

