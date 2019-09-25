Hit the track today with Mario Kart Tour for iPhone, Android, and iPad

Well, it’s finally here. Mario Kart Tour for Android, iPhone, and iPad is out today for everyone to download. Oh, it’s also available on the newer iPod Touch, so there’s that.

The game has been hyped and shown for months now, but if you are looking for a free-to-play mobile kart racer, here ya go. Download it now on iOS and Android.

More about Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour was originally planned for earlier this years, but Nintendo pulled it back to make some changes, but didn’t really specify why it was being delayed.

There also was a beta for the game, with many that participated enjoying the experience. That being said, others believed it would feature a pretty heavy emphasis on monetization, something many mobile games struggle with.

With many different characters and tracks, there looks to be a lot to do here in the mobile game from Nintendo. The decision to put the game in portrait-mode is definitely decisive, but honestly, I’ve gotten to the point that I don’t mind playing games in portrait mode as it sometimes makes it easier to just pick up and play for a bit.

Again, Mario Kart Tour is now out for everyone, so make sure to check it out for Android or iOS today.

What do you think? Interested in Mario Kart Tour?

