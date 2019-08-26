Review: Air Trio all-one-wireless charging dock – extremely clutch

I’m all in on the Apple ecosystem. I own an iPhone X, an Apple Watch Series 4 , a MacBook Pro (two of them actually) and yup, I have an iPad too.

Having all this Apple gear is great and all, but charging them in one location can become a serious hassle. If you were to walk through my home, you’d find an iPad charging in the living room, my Apple Watch charging on a nightstand in my bedroom, and a wireless charger in my office charging my iPhone. Yea, it’s not the ideal situation, but hey, I have to work with what I have, right?

Well, this is where Pitaka’s Air Trio comes into the picture. It’s a 3-1 wireless charger that can simultaneously charge an iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch all in one handy location. And more importantly – no messy cables cluttering things up.

The folks over at Pitaka sent KnowTechie a review unit ahead of its Kickstarter launch to get our first impressions, and we’ve had plenty of time to test it out. We can confidently say it works just as advertised. I mean, at the end of the day, it’s just a charger. It charges your Apple devices. That’s it – It would be pretty hard to mess that up. Thankfully for Pitaka, they didn’t.

This thing is an absolute UNIT. Like, it’s big and heavy. The company’s website doesn’t have information on how much this thing weighs, but if I were to guess, I’d say this puppy was pushing around 5 pounds. It’s probably due to the aramid fiber and zinc alloy used in the device. Weight aside, this thing does look nice.

As for wireless charging outputs, the Air Trio charges in 7.5 and 10W. The Apple Watch charger is an Apple certified watch charger and with the iPad connector, you get an official MFI Lightning connector. This works with both the iPad and iPhone. Pretty standard stuff.

That’s about it. Again, it’s just a standard 3-1 charger. However, I have to say, this by far one of the best-looking ones I’ve come across. It looks really nice in my office and chances are, it will look good in yours too.

Bottom line: If you’re an Apple user with a gazillion Apple products, you need this. It’s nice to have one simple place to charge your iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch without having to worry about messy charging cables all over the place. I for one am glad that I never have to ask my wife again where all the Lightning cables are whenever I need to charge something.

Air Trio isn’t available to the public just yet, but the Pitaka is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter sometime mid-September. Pricing information wasn’t made available as of yet. If you’re looking to get your hands on this sooner than later, Kickstarter is your only option for the time being. We’ll update this post when the Kickstarter campaign goes live.

