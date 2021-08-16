T-Mobile says it was hacked, and 100 million customers are affected

Well, it’s official. T-Mobile has confirmed it was hacked and if the reports turn out to be true, we could see as many as 100 million customers being affected by this data breach.

Earlier, we reported T-Mobile was investigating a breach where there was evidence a hacker was trying to sell the stolen information via an underground forum. According to the hacker, the data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses. T-Mobile denies that any personal information was breached. From T-Mobile:

“We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved. This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency. Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.”

Motherboard independently reviewed the data and confirmed that it’s legit and authentic. The good news is that T-Mobile seems to have blocked access to the hacked servers, but the damage has already been done as the hacker claims to have stored the hacked data locally.

“We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously, and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement,” says T-Mobile’s announcement.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer and concerned about your data being compromised in this hack, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity on your account.

