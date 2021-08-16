T-Mobile is investigating a massive data breach affecting 100 million customers

Here we go again. T-Mobile is reportedly investigating a data breach in which a hacker stole personal information from as many as 100 million customers. The worst part about all of this is that the hacker is trying to sell the data for profit, reports Motherboard.

So what kind of private info does this hacker have? Well, pretty much everything that’s required to start a wireless phone subscription. This includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses. Yea, not good.

A T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed to Motherboard that the company is currently investigating the claim made by the hacker but isn’t forthcoming with any new information:

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

Motherboard independently reviewed the data and confirmed that it’s legit and authentic. The good news is that T-Mobile seems to have blocked access to the hacked servers, but the damage has already been done as the hacker claims to have stored the hacked data locally.

At this point, it’s too early to tell if T-Mobile’s systems were breached or not. The company hasn’t publically announced anything yet. But if you’re a T-Mobile customer and concerned about your data being compromised in this hack, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity on your account.

