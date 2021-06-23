T-Mobile is celebrating its 5G success with new 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer

T-Mobile has been absolutely killing it in the 5G race. The company recently announced that it reached its goal of bringing 5G connection to 300 million people before the end of the year – six months ahead of schedule. In a surprise celebration announcement, the company announced its plans for the all-new 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer.

That’s right, the giant cellphone network company has decided to branch out, with a couple of all-new, 5G-themed drinks. Starting tomorrow, June 24 at 3 PM ET, you can head on over to t-mobile5gin.com and order yourself a bottle of 5Gin or a six-pack of 5Ginger Beer.

The all-new 5Gin will set you back about $30 and a six-pack of 5Ginger Beer goes for right at $10. T-Mobile has warned that there is a limited supply of both drinks, so be sure to get yours ordered as soon as possible.

“When we said we’d cover 300 million people with 5G by the end of 2021, people thought we were crazy. Now, we’ve blown by that goal SIX MONTHS ahead of schedule, and we won’t stop building the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network…And as we begin to get back to all the things we have missed, it’s time for a celebratory toast with 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer,” says Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile didn’t just produce these new drinks by itself. The company worked with two different manufacturers to bring us these new 5G-themed drinks. The company’s 5Gin is being produced by Heritage Distilling Company, a majority woman-owned craft distillery out of the Pacific Northwest. 5Ginger Beer is being produced by popular craft soda manufacturer Jones Soda Co.

This is a very clever way for T-Mobile to promote its 5G success with a couple of products to help its customers celebrate. Remember, there’s a limited supply of both of these drinks, so head on over to t-mobile5gin.com as soon as the sale starts to make sure you can get your hands on some 5Gin or 5Ginger Beer.

