Verizon is trying to win people over with free Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade subscriptions

Verizon has teamed up with Google and Apple for a new incentive for the company’s unlimited plan customers. Customers who subscribe to one of the company’s unlimited plans will be happy to hear that starting May 25, a free subscription to either Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade will be part of an unlimited plan subscription.

All Verizon unlimited plans will be getting a free Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade subscription for at least six months as part of this new incentive. Users that pay for the $80 a month Play More Unlimited plan or the $90 a month Get More Unlimited plan will have access to this new incentive for the next 12 months.

This new incentive joins a pretty substantial list of benefits that users get by subscribing to one of Verizon’s top-tier unlimited plans.

Play More Unlimited subscribers also have access to a Disney subscription that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu, as well as a six-month Apple Music subscription. The Get More Unlimited plan offers the same benefits, except the Apple Music subscription is continuous like the Disney subscription.

Google Play Pass offers users access to over 800 games and apps on the Google Play store for free, without any in-app purchases. Apple Arcade offers the same functionality, with a focus on games.

Although, both of these subscriptions are relatively inexpensive at $4.99 per month for each one, getting such an extended free trial as part of something that you are likely paying for anyway is always nice. Both services have a plethora of free content available, so this is a great way to see if either one has something you might be interested in.

