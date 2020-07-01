Apple is apparently looking at ways to make Apple Arcade more engaging

Apple Arcade first hit the scene about a year ago now, offering iPhone and iPad users a paid subscription service that featured over 100 games to download and enjoy. Early impressions were mixed, but for $5 a month it was a decent little service for people that enjoy mobile gaming.

That said, there was nothing that made it special. It was what it was. Now, according to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple is looking to revamp its Apple Arcade game library by focusing on higher quality, more engaging content.

From the report, Bloomberg notes that during a call “an Apple Arcade creative producer told some developers that their upcoming games didn’t have the level of ‘engagement’ Apple is seeking.” According to people familiar with the matter, Apple is looking for more titles that will keep people with the service past the free one-month trial.

Bloomberg also reports that earlier this year some game studios even had their development contracts scrapped, which lines up with the current news.

Currently, Apple Arcade features around 120 titles, but – from personal experience – you have to wade through a lot of mediocrity to find anything worth sinking your teeth into for an extended period of time. Recently, it was announced that Apple was even offering some previous subscribers a second free month to come back and check out the service.

