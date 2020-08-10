Apparently, Amazon is looking to repurpose an abandoned mall near you

It’s no big secret that ecommerce has put a hurting on the once iconic mall. Now, between online shopping and Covid-19, malls are absolutely hurting. But for Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, there’s a plan in place that may put some of those vacant spaces to good use.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Simon Property Group is actually in talks with Amazon about repurposing stores in malls around the country. There’s a sweet irony there, but regardless, the move would help put some money back into Simon, while also improving the ecommerce experience for those ordering off of Amazon.

So, the plan? Put some of those empty spaces to use in the form of distribution and fulfillment centers for Amazon. Specifically Sears and J.C. Penny locations. For Amazon, this could be a no-brainer. Amazon loves to tout its fast shipping times and same-day delivery. Having centers closer to a variety of cities and towns could help bring shipping times down.

Accord to the WSJ report, it may not only be abandoned J.C. Penny and Sears stores either, with people close to the matter saying the deal also looks at currently occupied spaces, as well.

Finally, while it might seem that these talks only started once Covid-19 and shutdowns started, apparently, these talks have been ongoing for months, even before the onset of the pandemic.

What do you think? Does this move make sense for Amazon and the struggling brick-and-mortar stores? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: