Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime has been delayed (yes, again)

Remember how we reported a few weeks ago that Walmart’s Amazon Prime competitor was going to be launched in July? Well, we got some bad news for you. The launch has been delayed, again, according to Recode.

The service is called Walmart+ and it will costs users $98 a year. It includes a variety of services that should appeal to shoppers who use Walmart for shopping online and in brick-and-mortar. These services include free same-day delivery of groceries and other products, reserved slots for grocery pickup, and possibly even options for two-hour delivery.

The original idea was for it to launch in March or April, but obviously, due to COVID-19, that window was pushed back to July. It’s now August and still no launch. According to the report, the company doesn’t really have a clue when they plan to officially roll out. Seriously, they’re not even giving us an estimated window. So who knows exactly when we’ll see this.

According to the report from Recode, the company says Walmart+ is a top priority and working around the clock to get it rolled out. But it’s hard to take this at face value since Walmart promised us launch dates that never materialized. If they’re looking to compete with Amazon, they NEED to roll this out asap. Until then, we’ll continue to wait patiently. Amazon won’t though.

