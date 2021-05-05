Epic Games made a staggering $9 billion from Fortnite in just 2 years

The Apple vs. Epic Games saga continues and now we have some new information regarding Epic’s cash cow, Fortnite. Recent court documents submitted show that Epic Games made over $9 billion from Fortnite alone over the course of 2018 and 2019.

This lawsuit has been full of juicy secrets and this is just the latest data that has come out so far. Financial documents from Epic Games show that the company made a whopping $5.5 billion from Fortnite in 2018 alone. The game followed up its massive success with another stellar year in 2019, making the company $3.7 million.

During those same time periods, the company recorded an overall revenue of $5.6 billion in 2018 and $4.2 billion and 2019. These numbers show just how much of Epic Games success was contributed to Fortnite at that time.

Everybody knew that Fortnite was raking in the cash for Epic Games. The game has been a massive hit since its launch in 2017, now reaching more than 400 million players worldwide. This new revelation shows just how much money the game made for the company during its peak popularity.

Epic Games is using the popularity gained from Fortnite to establish itself in the online gaming store market with the Epic Games Store. It was revealed earlier in the court proceedings just how much money the company has spent on exclusives and free games.

This is all in an effort to drive up traffic on the Epic Games Store. Though the company is spending more than it’s making right now on things like exclusivity deals, Epic Games is setting itself up for the future.

