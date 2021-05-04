The Epic Games lawsuit has revealed that Walmart was working on a cloud gaming service

New details have emerged surrounding Walmart’s potential cloud gaming service, codenamed Project Storm. New documents revealed as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games trial show details regarding a pitch of the potential service to Epic Games.

According to The Verge, an email thread from Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein sheds some new light on Walmart’s plans to enter the gaming world. Rein says in the email that he “played Walmart’s demo on an Android phone (with an Xbox controller) and the experience felt like playing on PS4 and superior to playing on Android or iOS.”

Also included in the emails was a graphic from Walmart that illustrates how the company plans on executing a cloud gaming plan. From the looks of the graph, it seems that Walmart is attempting (or had attempted) to put together a service that integrates all of the major third-party platforms like Steam, Origin, and Epic Games.

The emails also contain preliminary images of the potential user experience. The experience looks similar to other streaming platforms, with genres and various sorting options to change how your available games would be displayed.

Image: Walmart via The Verge

There is no information in the presentation that points to when the service is slated for a release. If there were any solid plans from Walmart, they were almost certainly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has reportedly been working on this since 2019 and has already pitched the idea to several game developers and publishers.

Still, there has been no announcement or confirmation regarding a Walmart cloud gaming platform, so it is possible that we never see the service launched. Walmart certainly has the funding to get something like this done, however, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we hear more about this soon.

