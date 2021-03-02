Walmart will no longer require a $35 minimum order for its two-hour delivery service

Walmart is not playing around. In an attempt to steal some of Amazon Prime’s thunder, the retailer is waiving its $35 minimum order requirement for the company’s two-hour delivery service.

Walmart Express, which launched last year, offers customers two-hour delivery of “Walmart’s food, consumables and general merchandise assortment, which includes things like household essentials, produce, pantry items, and other products readily available in stores.” Normally, the delivery fee ranges between $7.95 and $9.95, but Walmart waives it if you subscribe to a Walmart Plus subscription.

To compare apples to apples, Amazon’s Prime Now has a $35 order limit, and it’s only available in certain markets. However, Prime Now is free for Prime members and only $4.99 if the $35 minimum order requirement isn’t met. The company’s latest announcement puts them up directly against Amazon.

“Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers,” Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer product, said in a statement. “Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.”

All in all, this seems like a win for consumers. I don’t know about you, but I like having options. And the fact that Walmart can get me stuff just as fast as Amazon is always convenient. I don’t particularly appreciate being tied down to one store, so having options is always nice.

