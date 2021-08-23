Apple is reportedly about to launch a new M1 Mac mini with a new design and more ports

Another week, another crop of Apple news from the veritable Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg. This week, he’s predicting an upgraded Mac mini powered by the rumored “M1X” Apple silicon processor, the successor to the current crop of M1 chips powering everything from MacBooks to Macs and iPad Pros.

He says that upgraded Mac mini will be coming in “the next several months,” and will be replacing the current Intel-powered Mac mini in the range. That would line up with the rumors of a second Apple event this fall, in addition to the traditional yearly iPhone launch event. Last year, Apple held an M1-focused event in November, so perhaps they will follow the same timeline this year.

Serial leaker Jon Prosser had some renders of the rumored upgraded Mac mini back in May of this year, which you can see below. Those rumors included a barrel-style MagSafe power adapter, and four ThunderBolt ports, two more than the current M1 chips can support.

The rumors also say that the “M1X” chip that will be inside the Mac mini and the next-generation of MacBook Pro models will support up to 64GB of RAM, a huge increase over the maximum 16GB that the M1 chips support. That’s important if Apple is aiming to replace the Intel-based Mac minis, which are often used by video editors or other creative professionals.

That also means that Apple is one step closer to completely supplanting its Intel-based devices with ones running Apple’s own silicon. If the MacBook Pro line is refreshed with the new “M1X” chips at the same time, the only Apple devices running Intel CPUs will be the Mac Pro.

